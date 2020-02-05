Love is in the air! Orlando Bloom and fiancée Katy Perry are getting closer and closer to their upcoming nuptials. The couple are currently planning to tie the knot in a spring wedding, despite previously having a ceremony date scheduled for December 2019.

“Katy and Orlando’s wedding is in April,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

An insider previously told Us that the couple changed the timing of the event due to an issue with the location. “They’re beyond in love,” the source added, noting that the singer, 35, and the actor, 43, are enjoying every minute of planning their big day.

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source continued. Babies are also on the brain: “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” added the insider. Bloom, shares son Flynn, 6, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The English actor popped the question to the Grammy nominee with a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal. Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013. The SAG award winner split with ex-wife Kerr in 2013.

For more on Perry and Bloom’s upcoming nuptials, watch the video above, and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

