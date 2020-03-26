Wedded bliss? Stassi Schroeder’s upcoming nuptials may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak and her fear is setting in.

“So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun,” Schroeder, 31, sarcastically wrote via Twitter on Thursday, March 26. “Def recommend.”

The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are set to wed in October in the actor’s home country of Italy, which has been hit hard by the virus.

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host may have to change her wedding date or location, after already postponing tour dates for her book due to the outbreak stateside.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to reschedule,” Schroeder told her Instagram followers on March 12 following the tour changes. “The bigger point here is that this is really scary and it’s really sad. I was really looking forward to meeting all of you guys and being out there. We just have to stay safe and hopefully I’ll be seeing you all in a few months.”

The Louisiana native’s costars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval told Us Weekly earlier this month that they had concerns for their friend and her big day after the virus caused a country shutdown in Italy beginning in early March.

“Yeah. I mean, like, I feel for them,” Schwartz, 37, told Us exclusively on March 1. “I hope they figure everything out and then obviously, I’ll do anything I can to help out.”

At the time the Minnesota native told Us that Schroeder hadn’t made any changes about the Rome ceremony, be he explained that “it could change any day.”

“As of now, they’re so excited. They’re still gushing, but it’s on their radar,” he added.

Sandoval, 36, also weighed in on the possible postponement saying, “They’re dealing with a lot. Especially getting married overseas.”

“With the coronavirus and everything, it’s just [tough],” the co-owner of Tom Tom told Us, noting that the plan to film in Italy is also an issue.

The couple, who got engaged in July 2019, have been focusing on what their future entails once they do tie the knot.

“Stassi wants to get pregnant,” a source told Us exclusively in March. “She wants to get the wedding plans done, her book tour and their house renovations and go for the baby.”

