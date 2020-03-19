Stassi Schroeder Makes Beau Clark a Quarantine Cake for His Birthday

Giving it her all! Stassi Schroeder did her best to make sure her fiancé Beau Clark had a wonderful 40th birthday on Wednesday, March 18, but given the novel coronavirus crisis, she had to make some adjustments to the celebration.

For starters, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, had to get a little creative with her boo’s birthday cake. Instead of going out and buying a special dessert, Schroeder went the DIY route and used store-bought ingredients to whip up Clark a special treat.

The Bravo personality used Duncan Hines yellow cake mix for the pastry and frosted it with a combination of funfetti and chocolate icings. “Quarantine cake,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a snapshot of her supplies. “The best I can do right now. 😂”

She shared a follow-up photo of the finished product several hours later and dubbed it a “freakin homemade masterpiece.” The complete cake was topped with mostly chocolate icing, though Schroeder did use some of the funfetti icing underneath the candles to create a cool marble design.

Additionally, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host utilized the rainbow sprinkles that came with the funfetti icing to create a colorful border around the top of the cake.

This homemade gift comes hours after the Next Level Basic author wished her husband-to-be a happy birthday in a moving Instagram post that included several photos of the engaged couple. “Happy freakin’ 40th birthday to my ❤️ 🐻 .,” she wrote in the caption. “I love spending every moment possible with you, so not gonna lie, this self-quarantine works in my favor, because my dark passenger gets you all to myself today. @thegoodthebadthebogie.”

While Clark’s birthday may not have been celebrated as planned, the duo arguably has a bigger issue to worry about — the coronavirus could impact their October 2020 wedding, which is slated to take place in Rome. Italy is one of the countries that has been hardest hit by the disease and, according to The Washington Post, over 3,400 citizens of the European country have died so far.

Earlier this month, the twosome’s Pump Rules costar, Tom Schwartz, told Us Weekly exclusively that his friends’ nuptials might be affected by the pandemic. “Tentatively. As of now they are [still getting married in Italy], but it could change any day,” Schwartz, 37, told Us. “As of now, they’re so excited. They’re still gushing, but it’s on their radar. They’re well aware of what’s going on.”

Schroeder and Clark were bunking with Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney earlier this week while their Los Angeles home was undergoing renovations. They have since moved back into their own abode.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.