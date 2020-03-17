Just raise your glasses high — the cast of Vanderpump Rules is coming together as the coronavirus outbreak continues to make headlines.

After Stassi Schroeder and fiancé Beau Clark were forced to postpone several of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast tour dates, the pair returned to Los Angeles.

“I was doing my makeup getting ready to go. I’m really sorry and thank you to everyone who bought tickets. Hopefully we’ll be able to reschedule,” Stassi, who was visibly emotional, told her Instagram followers on March 12. “The bigger point here is that this is really scary and it’s really sad. I was really looking forward to meeting all of you guys and being out there. We just have to stay safe and hopefully I’ll be seeing you all in a few months.”

Stassi and Beau, who may have to change their October wedding plans in Italy, moved into Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s home while their house is under construction. The two couples spent several days together in Tom and Katie’s home, watching the Real Housewives of New York City, having dance parties and more.

Kristen Doute, meanwhile, posted up in Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s home.

“just over here, quarantined at Britt’s & reminiscing about simpler times…” Kristen captioned a throwback photo on Sunday, March 15.

When the James Mae T-shirt designer and the Kentucky native joined Andy Cohen for an Instagram Live on Sunday, Kristen revealed that she has a new man in her life, but he isn’t in the United States at the moment.

“The boy that I’m dating is not in the country at the moment, so hopefully he makes it back,” she told the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host.

Scroll through to see pictures of how the cast of the Bravo hit are spending their time at home: