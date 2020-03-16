Party at Scheana Shay’s house? The Vanderpump Rules star apologized after she came under fire for a series of tweets about coronavirus.

“Any of my friends working from home this week should come join me for a Palm Springs quarantine!” the 34-year-old reality TV personality tweeted on Saturday, March 14. “I will continue to live my life in Palm Springs or MDR w my friends and not live it in complete isolation or fear. Simple as that. Call me ‘ignorant’ but I’m not gonna stop living!”

After social media users started criticizing Shay’s post, she fired back. “I truly hope each and every one of you tweeting me that I’m stupid for having people at my house are all home alone and not making contact with any people for the rest of the month,” she wrote. “Don’t be a hypocrite.”

The following day, Shay returned to the social media platform. “For those who expressed concern or viewed my remarks as insensitive, I had just returned from a work trip and wasn’t fully updated on the pandemic,” she explained. “I now understand the severity of our current predicament. Please stay safe, and wash your damn hands!”

Shay, who spent years working as a SURver at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot, then encouraged her followers to support the service industry during the crisis. While she apologized for her previous comment, the “Good As Gold” singer continued to reply to the haters.

“I swear, I could stay home alone quarantined and I would somehow still be doing something wrong,” she wrote on Sunday. “Damned either way.”

She added: “Legit did not realize the severity of this all til I got home, tried to get groceries, researched & spoke to several people today. I am not a person who regularly watches the news. I do not go on social media to read the news. It’s all just so negative.”

After posting about a crowded trip to the grocery store on Monday, March 16, another social media user posted that she was “annoyed” by Shay, but also “amused.”

The Bravo star concluded, “If I didn’t annoy people, I probably wouldn’t have a job.”

While Vanderpump has yet to publicly comment, the Los Angeles mayor ordered for bars and restaurants to be closed as an attempt to stop spreading COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. In addition to SUR, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum owns Villa Blanca, Pump and TomTom in the area.