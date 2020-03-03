Jax Taylor doesn’t believe that all of his Vanderpump Rules costars will live happily ever after — and he isn’t afraid to let them know it.

“This is a game and I have to give the right answer,” the 40-year-old bartender said in a recent video with Bravo Insider.

During the interview, Jax was asked if he thinks all of the major Vanderpump Rules couples — Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Dodd, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies — would last forever.

“I’m really good at predicting this stuff,” he declared. “I’ve rarely, rarely ever been wrong on this show. I can’t even think of a time I’ve ever been wrong.”

Jax was quick to throw shade at Sandoval and Ariana’s romance.

“There is no relationship,” he said, letting out a laugh. “I have no ill will toward either of them, I just see them as roommates. Glorified roommates, who hook up occasionally.”

Sandoval, 36, and Ariana, 34, have been together since season 2 of Vanderpump Rules wrapped in 2014. The TomTom co-owner previously slammed Jax for making comments about the couple’s relationship.

“Jax wants somebody to be a good friend to him but wants his friends to just obey him and never question him. And now I see him relentlessly and obsessively talk about me and Ariana and the authenticity of our relationship in the press in what seems to be a smear campaign,” Sandoval told Us last month. “It’s crazy to me.”

While Sandoval and Ariana moved into a house together in 2019, she has made it clear in the past that she has no interest in marriage. Still, he is smitten.

“I love her more than I ever thought I could love anyone,” Sandoval said.

Scroll through for Jax’s predictions for his costars: