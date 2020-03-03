Mixed feelings. Tom Schwartz may want kids with his wife, Katie Maloney, but that doesn’t mean the thought isn’t “scary.”

“We both talk a big game,” the Minnesota native, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 2, at the 2020 NASCAR Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California. “During life, during brunch, during interviews, we’re like, ‘Yes, we’re ready to have kids,’ but then we get home and we’re like, ‘Uh …’ When it comes down to it and you’re in the bedroom, you’re like, ‘OK, we’re doing this. We’re just trying to make a baby.’ It’s scary.”

That being said, the bartender is “ready,” has “always” loved kids and doesn’t “want to be a rickety, old dad.” He explained to Us, “I want to be able to run around with my kid and throw him over my shoulder and play ball with him. Or her. Slipped there. … I low-key want boys, but I’m down for two girls.”

While Schwartz was raised in a “pretty big family [and] had a great upbringing,” he thinks two kids is the magic number for him and Maloney, 33.

In February 2018, though, Schwartz wanted to “have a farm” with the Utah native — and she said it would happen “soon.” Maloney explained at the time: “I mean, I’m not getting any younger [and] he’s got gray hairs.”

The Vanderpump Rules stars, who wed in August 2016 in California, were having “informal talks” about starting a family in September 2018.

“No buns in the oven,” Schwartz told Us exclusively at the time. “We haven’t inked anything. But I love babies.”

He went on to say that his and Tom Sandoval’s TomTom bar was their “beautiful business baby” at the moment. Schwartz explained to Us, “Let’s get that baby off the ground. Let’s get that baby walking and on its way to his first day of school, then he can work on other ones.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone