Ready for the next step! Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz recently stopped by Us Weekly and revealed that they’re excited to start expanding their family.

The couple — who tied the knot in August 2016 — were in complete sync when asked if children were in their future.

“Yeah,” Katie told Us right away to which Tom gushed, “I love kids!” He added: “We want to have a farm.”

As for when the Schwartz family will begin the journey to becoming parents? “Soon,” Katie, 30, revealed to Us. “I mean, I’m not getting any younger [and] he’s got gray hairs.”

She continued: “Biologically it makes sense to do it soon.” Meanwhile, the reality TV couple revealed they’re enjoying their “little family” that includes their “fur babies.” The couple are pet parents to two pups — Gordo and Butter.

This isn’t the first time the duo dished to Us about expanding their brood. “The future has become less hypothetical and more real. I’s been fun and exciting and a lot less scary than I thought it would be,” Katie told Us in November about the possibility of little Schwartz’s. “I think right now, we’re on the brinks of some exciting stuff.”

However, things haven’t always been rainbows for the two. As previously reported, cheating rumors swirled on a January episode of Pump Rules when Lala Kent told Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix that her friend made out with Tom when he was wasted during a trip to New York — and word ultimately got back to Katie.

During an interview with Us earlier this month, Tom opened up about the unfortunate incident. “But as a married man, it’s … It’s easy for me to make light of the situation but knowing that I hurt someone I love so much, it’s really embarrassing,” he told Us. “We know … I mean, I think it’s not that big of a deal in the big scope of things, but it’s still completely unacceptable and really douchey.”

Watch the exclusive video above!

