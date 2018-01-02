Jax Taylor is off the hook — for now. On the Monday, January 1, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent went off after Scheana Marie told her Katie Maloney made a comment about her boyfriend being married.

“My blood is boiling… I thought that Katie and I had made up and we weren’t going to throw stones at each other anymore, so why is she making comments about my relationship, yet again,” Lala, 27, asked the cameras.

“All right, let’s talk about married people cheating. Your man made out with my friend! Why don’t you worry about your own goddamn marriage and stop worrying about my man, who is very much not married, who has been my boyfriend for a year?” she yells, but Ariana Madix and Scheana looked shocked and asked her to explain what she was talking about.

Lala then explained that her friend Allie called her when Katie was in New York, saying that Tom was “touchy-feely” with her and that they had made out while at the Bungalow. “Tom was pretty drunk. Hammered. He’s calling me Bubba all night. We started talking, and he just kissed me,” Allie told Lala.

When Ariana, 32, later confronted 35-year-old Tom about what she heard, he said he didn’t remember much about that night but felt there was “no way” he had made out with anyone. “I truly and honestly am baffled,” Tom said in the confessional. “Obviously I’ve done this before, so I am capable of this, but I have no recollection whatsoever of it. I’m like a werewolf.”

Ariana advised him to tell Katie, 30, about it at home, but instead he told her while the group was all out together. She broke down outside and then went off on him. “Things have been nothing but good between us, but you can’t stop making out with people that aren’t your wife,” she cried. “What the f—k is wrong with you? You need help.”

In the confessional, she admitted she’s fed up: “I have already been down this road with Tom cheating on me. I feel like this is just come kind of bad dream.” Inside, Tom laughed off the entire situation.

One person who doesn’t feel bad? Lala. “I was down for her. I was never gonna say anything. She is not safe anymore,” Lala told Scheana. “You f—k with my relationship, I am coming for you full force. Dude, what a dumb ass bitch. Well, her marriage is gonna end, so that’s her karma.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

