They may be married, but they aren’t living a fairytale. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz opened up about the strains in their marriage and what season 6 of their Bravo show will bring.

“We’re not happily ever after,” Tom told Us Weekly and other reporters at the NBCUniversal Press Junket at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood on Monday, November 13. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

Added Katie: “We would be lying to ourselves if we said everything is great, but it is significantly a lot better.”

As for the forthcoming season of their hit reality show, the couple revealed that many SUR-prises are in store. “We’ve always been very ambitious, at least vaguely ambitious, that’s what I like to say,” Tom teased. “I’m vaguely ambitious, but now that I’m married, we’re starting to think about having a family and starting to think about kids. We’re focused on the future now and excited about it. Back in the day, I think I was scared of the future.”

Chiming in, Katie echoed her husband’s sentiments: “The future has become less hypothetical and more real. It’s been fun and excited and a lot less scary that I thought it would be.”

The duo, who tied the knot in August on the season 5 finale of Vanderpump Rules, also opened up about starting a family. “It’s all part of the big picture,” Katie noted. “I think right now, we’re on the brinks of some exciting stuff.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on December 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Carly Sloane.

