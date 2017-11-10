Raise your glasses high, this one’s for you, Vanderpump Rules fans! The cast of the hit Bravo reality show spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the new season at the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 9.

“Where do I begin? It’s on another level,” Tom Schwartz told Us about season 6. “I’m still processing it, you know what I mean? It’s like a blur. Especially when you’re in the trenches, you can’t see the light. It is, without a doubt, in my opinion, I’m going on record, the most intense season yet.”

Schwartz, who married longtime girlfriend Katie Maloney at the end of last season, added, “We’re still married, spoiler alert.”

“That this is probably one of the most dramatic seasons that we’ve done,” Stassi Schroeder told Us. “When I think back on like all of our seasons, I think like, ‘Season 1, yeah, that was hard. Season 2, that was really hard. Season 3, that was hard.’ This is hard in a completely different way.”

She continued: “Just that everyone has like crazy shit going on. It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming. It makes you think, ‘Are we living our best lives?’ Maybe we should go to church.”

The Straight Up With Stassi podcast host, who publicly split with boyfriend Patrick Meagher on their anniversary in August, added she “couldn’t be more single.”

As for the rest of the relationships at SUR, Kristen Doute told Us “Literally, every single relationship has their ups and downs this season. Some don’t come back up.”

“I wouldn’t say Kamikaze Kristen, but a little crazy Kristen comes back,” Doute said about her role on the series this year.

Jax Taylor, who filmed a Pump Rules spinoff with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright that aired last summer, echoed Doute’s statement about the cast’s various relationships.

“There are a lot of ups and downs,” the SUR bartender said. “Every relationship’s tested I think every year, but I think this year, ours was definitely tested a little bit.” Taylor added fans can expect to see “Drama. A lot of drama. A lot of chaos.”

Scheana Marie told Us about the new dynamics and friendships that are tested during the series’ sixth season.

“New friendships. People aren’t friends anymore. Started out as friends,” Marie told Us. “Lala Kent’s back full force. She has a really big part this season. That’ll be exciting to see a different side of her. Yeah. Just the usual Vanderpump drama.”

Marie also told Us about how her relationship with ex-boyfriend Robert Valletta will play out on the show. Valletta, who actually walked the Vanderpump Dogs Gala red carpet with Marie, revealed the pair broke up last month.

“You’ll see our relationship the whole season, so that was definitely a high,” the “Good as Gold” singer said. “But there were some lows that the Witches of Weho like to get in,” Marie continued referring to Schroeder, Maloney and Doute. “Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I haven’t seen anything other than the teaser. So I don’t really know what to expect.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on December 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Emily Marcus.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!