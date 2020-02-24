Some things never change? Tom Sandoval believes Jax Taylor was intentionally trying to hurt him with his recent Twitter rant.

“It seems like he’s angry and projecting,” the 36-year-old TomTom co-owner told Us Weekly exclusively about Jax’s social media activity. “Jax will say that I’m doing everything for the wrong reasons. Try to discredit me in any way he can. Again authenticity is important to me and anything I ever do and say on the show is to be truthful, open and honest about my life and how I am feeling.”

Tom added: “I don’t see a changed person when he acts like this. What’s most upsetting is when Jax says things that he knows are not true just to try to hurt me.”

The two costars have been at odds ever since Tom confronted Jax, 40, about the pastor who was set to marry the SUR bartender and Brittany Cartwright on the February 18 episode of the Bravo hit. Jax went off on Twitter after the Sexy AF Cocktails author brought up pastor Ryan Dotson’s past remarks about the LGBTQ community on the episode — after Lisa Vanderpump called the couple with the same concerns.

“Yes, it was bothering me before and it was all over the internet – but I didn’t want to be the one to mention it. As Lisa had brought it up first then I felt it important to ask the question,” Tom told Us. “I’ve experienced friends who are gay being influenced by these religious opinions and it has seriously affected their lives. Authenticity has always been important to me ever since I’ve been on the show and if I didn’t say something then I would have been being inauthentic.”

Jax and Brittany, who wed in June 2019, ultimately opted to have Lance Bass officiate their ceremony instead of Dotson, who denied being transphobic and homophobic.

“For cast members to say that I don’t want other people to be happy is extremely hurtful and totally contrarian to my nature,” Tom explained to Us. “I would hope it’s clear that my actions in the previous seven seasons would support this. I was excited for Jax and Brittany to get married and I’m sure they both knew that.”

While Sandoval joined Tom Schwartz as the co-best man at the wedding, Jax recently said that he regrets inviting Sandoval back into his wedding party amid the drama. Schwartz, meanwhile, told Us that he’s in the middle of the feud.

“I know they love each other, but it’s been a constant in their relationship. They’re bickering a lot and they butt heads and they both have strong personalities,” Schwartz told Us exclusively. “I’m always trying to mediate, put myself in the other person’s shoes and bring them back together and they’ve always resolved every quarrel they’ve been in but, this one is the most intense by far. And what you’ve seen is just the beginning. It was very uncomfortable for me.”

Schwartz added that Jax has “tendency to spiral” on Twitter.

“He’s kind of impulsive. He’s mercurial. He’s Jax Taylor,” he said. “And then he sort of recalibrate and he calms down and I think he’s settled down now.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.