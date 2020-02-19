This feud is far from over. After Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval argued during the Tuesday, February 18, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Jax took to Twitter to throw shade at Tom.

The costars went head-to-head during Tuesday’s episode after Lisa Vanderpump confronted Jax, 40, and Brittany Cartwright about their wedding pastor Ryan Dotson’s past remarks about the LGBTQ community. While the couple opted to switch from the Kentucky pastor to pal Lance Bass as their officiant amid the controversy, Tom, 36, wasn’t happy that Lisa had to step in before they made the change.

“It’s our wedding it’s our choice. Period. I don’t give a f—k what anyone thinks,” Jax tweeted on Tuesday. “We did what was right for Brittany and I. What Tom did was wrong, again, just like Stassi’s party, he had no tact. That’s the last I’ll say about this.”

The former SUR bartender went on to reply heart emojis to several tweets about Tom, including one that called the TomTom co-owner a “dick” and “f—king bitter.”

Tom does things for tv so he looks good. Period. You all live in a fantasy world. https://t.co/I4qMa8omvQ — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) February 19, 2020

The next day, Jax claimed that Tom’s manager has made offensive comments in the past too.

“Toms own manager said multiple things on twitter regarding race, homosexuality, And not one thing was done, but know body [sic] remembers that and it happened two weeks ago,” Jax wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday, February 19.

Jax then brought up his costar Max Boyens, who apologized last month when his old tweets using the N-word surfaced.

“Crazy how max still has a job. I didnt see him go after him after all the comments he made… crazy how people are forgetting that,” he tweeted. Jax also asked a social media user to “explain” to him why Tom isn’t upset with Max, calling him “hypocritical.” (Tom told Us Weekly exclusively that he yelled at Max amid the controversy.)

Jax ended his Twitter rant by asking fans not to tweet him about the situation anymore.

“In my opinion you can believe in whatever you want, as long as you don’t hurt anyone. It’s a free country or so I thought. I will never dislike someone because they were raised a certain way, I may not agree with them, but will not hate them,” he tweeted. “It’s over and done with we had my good friend lance marry us it was amazing, end of story. If you tweet me anything more on this you will be blocked. Period. … God I can not wait until the reunion. You’re not gonna want to miss it.”

Hey let’s wait till we have a party for poor Peter who just wants to have a good time, and the cameras are up to bring this up… you had all day to talk to me about this. Purely ruined the party so you could get attention in my opinion. — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) February 19, 2020

While Jax and Tom temporarily make up during the season, the Jax and Brittany: Take Kentucky alum recently revealed he regretted having Sandoval serve as his co-best man in his wedding alongside Tom Schwartz.

“That’s really sad, and it hurts my feelings for somebody to say that,” Sandoval told Us on Tuesday. “There’s still a lot of the season. You’re going to see how that all goes down. … “I didn’t see Jax really do much of anything for Schwartz’s wedding. But for some reason, he expects everybody else to move mountains for him and his wedding and, like, be available on call at any time of the day, any hour of the night. … I do the best I can, and I think I made up for it in the wedding, as you’ll see. But yeah, it’s sad.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.