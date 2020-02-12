Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have already been married for eight months, but the drama surrounding their nuptials is far from over.

The bartender, 40, and the former SURver, 31, tied the knot in her native Kentucky on June 29, 2019.

“Married life is awesome,” Brittany gushed to Us Weekly exclusively two months after the wedding. “I think we’ve settled in very well. I’m just so excited. I love Jax so much so everything’s been going great. Hopefully we’ll be able to have a family and stuff. We’re doing great. We are very, very, very happy right now.”

While photos of Jax not wearing his wedding ring surfaced in August 2019, Brittany assured Us at the time that the couple were “so solid.”

“We have to laugh about stuff because, I mean, there are articles saying that our marriage is in trouble and stuff like that. I’m just like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” she explained. “I don’t even worry about it because as long as we’re happy and we’re doing good, that’s all that matters, you know?”

While life may be wedded bliss for the twosome now, Brittany and Jax made headlines when they announced in December 2018 that pastor Ryan Dotson was set to marry them. The Kentucky life coach subsequently came under fire in the media for his past remarks about the LGBTQ community.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will see the couple deal with the backlash on the Tuesday, February 18, episode of the Bravo series. Scroll through for everything you need to know about the drama: