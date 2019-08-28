



All is well with Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor! The newly minted wife put an end to chatter that there is trouble in paradise after Taylor was spotted without his wedding ring on.

“We have to laugh about stuff because, I mean, there are articles saying that our marriage is in trouble and stuff like that. I’m just like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Cartwright, 30, explained to Us Weekly exclusively while chatting about her ShoeDazzle fall collection. “We have been so solid. I don’t even worry about it because as long as we’re happy and we’re doing good, that’s all that matters, you know?”

Cartwright noted that the SUR bartender, 40, takes off his ring when he workouts so that he “doesn’t mess it up.” She added that Taylor goes to the gym twice a day, so the photos were likely snapped at one of those times.

“I love his ring, I love seeing it on him,” she shared. “He’s always wearing it, he hasn’t lost it or anything yet, I was really worried about that … He’s even gonna get workout rings that he can wear to the gym.”

Taylor — whose wedding band boasts a diamond from his late father’s ring — was snapped without the piece of jewelry on Monday, August 26, causing speculation he and Cartwright’s relationship was on the rocks. The two wed at a glamorous Kentucky wedding in June.

“Married life is awesome,” she told Us. “I think we’ve settled in very well. I’m just so excited. I love Jax so much so everything’s been going great. Hopefully we’ll be able to have a family and stuff. We’re doing great. We are very, very, very happy right now.”

However, there is one thing following the wedding that hasn’t come easy for Cartwright. “I am still getting used to saying ‘my husband’ but Jax has got ‘my wife’ down really well,” she joked to Us. “He, like, says it all the time, it’s so cute.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

