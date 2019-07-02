Jax Taylor continues to honor his late father, Ronald Cauchi, and on Monday, July 1, he revealed an extra tribute he made to his dad as he wed Brittany Cartwright.

The Vanderpump Rules star included a diamond from his dad’s wedding ring on his own band as he married Brittany at The Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky on Saturday, June 29.

“@kylechandesign again knocks in out of the park with our rings, I also added a diamond from my fathers wedding band on the inside,” Jax wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of the couple’s wedding rings on Monday via Instagram.

The SUR bartender announced in December 2017 that his father lost his battle with stage IV cancer.

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night,” Jax tweeted at the time. “I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend [Brittany]. I love you dad.”

A month before the nuptials, Jax told Us that he was going to pay tribute to his dad at the wedding.

“He’ll definitely have a chair. He’ll have a seat somewhere,” he explained to Us on May 18. “I have some ideas.”

On the day of the ceremony, Jax posted a sweet snap of his dad’s photo on one of the chairs near the front of the aisle. “My dad, always early,” he wrote alongside the pic.

Following the death of his dad, Jax had a falling out with his mother, Marie. As a result, the Bravo personality’s only immediate family at his wedding was his sister, Jenny, and his brother-in-law, Patrick.

The pair’s Vanderpump Rules costars Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump were also in attendance. After exchanging vows, Brittany and Jax opted to remain in Kentucky and spent time with the SURver’s family.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!