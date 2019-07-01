The Cauchis take Kentucky! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are spending time on her family farm instead of jetting off on a honeymoon after tying the knot.

The Vanderpump Rules stars exchanged vows in front of more than 200 guests and officiate Lance Bass at The Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky on Saturday, June 29.

“My everything… 6.29.19 👰🏼💍” the 39-year-old bartender captioned a photo of Brittany in her wedding dress the day after their nuptials via Instagram.

The 30-year-old SURver, for her part, gushed that their nuptials were the “best day ever.”

While several of their costars — including Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump — headed back to Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, the newlyweds opted to bond with the Cartwrights.

“It’s over, babe,” Jax told Brittany in the car as they left their wedding venue on Sunday. “It was so perfect.”

“I want to cry because it was so perfect,” the Kentucky native replied. “I want to stay here forever. … I could cry seriously!”

After taking time to rest — with the help of IVs — Brittany took Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval for an ATV ride and a hike. The “Good As Gold” singer’s parents, Erika and Ron van Olphen, also stuck around for the post-wedding activities.

Jax joined on in the fun with unicorn-themed ring toss game with Brittany’s relatives.

“I just love this place,” the Michigan native captioned a snap of Brittany’s farm.

Scroll through to see photos of the newlyweds: