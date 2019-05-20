A special guest. Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor’s late father, Ronald Cauchi, who died of cancer in December 2017, will be honored at the reality personality’s upcoming nuptials to costar Brittany Cartwright with a seat of his own.

“He’ll definitely have a chair,” Cartwright, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s 4th annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood Park on Saturday, May 18.

“He’ll have a seat somewhere,” Taylor, 39, confirmed at the PetPlan-sponsored event, adding that the couple is also discussing more ways to honor Cauchi’s memory. “I have some ideas,” the bartender told Us.

Taylor revealed that his father had passed away on Twitter on December 28, 2017. “My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night,” the reality star wrote at the time. “I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad.”

In fact, Lisa Vanderpump thinks that Cauchi’s death may have helped Taylor finally change his cheating ways: “I think Jax went through a lot after losing his father and I think he can really change the course of his actions and choices,” she told Us earlier this month. “I think Brittany is good for him.”

The duo, who plan to tie the knot in an on-camera ceremony this summer, are also finishing up a few last-minute details, such as their seating chart and gift bags. “We’ve been doing good, knock on wood!” the Kentucky native gushed. “We’ve got a good team helping us and I feel like I’ve been planning this wedding since I was 5, so it’s going very smooth.”

Two seats they’re not planning for? Castmates James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘. “As of now, not really,” Cartwright said.

Though the duo told Us they don’t have beef with the couple (Taylor said “there’s no issues”), they haven’t spoken since the reunion. “I’m just really tired of the forcing of people trying to be friends,” he said.

The groom will have room for best man Tom Sandoval, however, who feuded with the couple during part one of the show’s season 7 reunion — the Tom Tom co-owner told Us earlier this month that he and Taylor have since made up.

As for the soon to be newlyweds, they’re focusing on starting a new family of their own.

“I think that will be the biggest change,” the bride-to-be shared of her expectations for married life. “I’m just excited for that family feel.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

