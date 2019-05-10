Lisa Vanderpump has watched Jax Taylor go through several ups and downs over the course of seven seasons of Vanderpump Rules — and now, the SUR boss has her fingers crossed that the bartender is ready to commit.

“I hope [he’ll stay faithful]. I really do,” the 58-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of Baskin-Robbins Mother’s Day Fancy Cone Dessert on Wednesday, May 8. “Who knows if anyone is going to stay faithful, but I think he realizes how lucky he is.”

Jax, 39, popped the question to Brittany, 30, in June 2018. Nearly a year later, the twosome are set to wed at the Kentucky Castle in her native state. Before they got engaged, however, the former model cheated on his girlfriend with a former SURver. Jax was also accused of infidelity during several relationships that played out on Vanderpump Rules.

Back in November 2018, Brittany spoke candidly to Us about learning to trust Jax again after the scandal.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me. Every single thing about our relationship is better,” the SUR waitress told Us at the time. “I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me. I don’t know, whenever you know somebody as well as I know Jax, you can just tell.”

While Lisa told Us on Wednesday that she isn’t sure if Jax and Brittany have officially sent out their invitations, she hopes to be included on their big day.

“I hope they invite me,” Lisa told Us. “I think Jax went through a lot after losing his father and I think he can really change the course of his actions and choices and I think Brittany is good for him.”

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s attendance is up in the air, Brittany named Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix bridesmaids in her wedding. Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were expected to be the co-best men, but according to Stassi, Sandoval may no longer have the honor after the heated reunion.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

