Bonjour, Paris! Four of the ladies of Vanderpump Rules left Los Angeles behind on Wednesday, May 1, for a girls’ trip to the French capital. And after Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Stassi Schroeder touched down in the City of Light, all four reality stars started sharing enviable travel photos with their Instagram followers.

The trip comes after a climactic few days for the cast of the Bravo reality show. Kent, for example, sparked split rumors on Tuesday, April 30, by deleting almost every photo of fiancé Randall Emmett from her Instagram in the wake of the couple’s social media feud with rapper 50 Cent. “Lala and Randall are very happy,” a friend assured Us Weekly the following day. “There is no trouble between them; they aren’t fighting. She cleaned up her Instagram because a lot of it was old. It was like a spring cleaning with no meaning behind it. She deleted a ton of photos.”

The 28-year-old’s Instagram purge came a day after multiple Vanderpump Rules stars slammed Lisa Vanderpump during the Bravo after show on Monday, April 29. Ariana Madix, for instance, said that the restaurateur, 58, is “vindictive,” and costar Tom Sandoval said she can be “very aggressive.”

Schroeder, 30, told her costars she was “uncomfortable and nervous” during their conversation about Vanderpump: “Like, ‘F–k, am I going to be punished for something that I say?’ That freaks me out. … I’m fearful for us right now.”

In Paris, however, the Vanderpump Rules ladies don’t seem to have a care in the world. Scroll down to see photos from their French getaway.