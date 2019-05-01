Ariana Madix has issues with Lisa Vanderpump, and she’s not alone! As viewers saw in the Vanderpump Rules season 7 finale that aired on Monday, April 29, Madix confronted Vanderpump about bashing the Toms, but the restauranteur brushed off her concerns. And during the after show that night, many of Madix’s costars related to her frustrations.

“Literally as the words were coming out of my mouth, I realized that it was a completely pointless endeavor,” Madix, 33, said of her conversation with Vanderpump, 58. “She’ll never take what I’m saying seriously. I’ll always be her, like, minion, you know? What is the point? All I’m going to do is make her mad. … She’ll get vindictive. She’ll try to get back at me for having this opinion and these concerns, so you know what? Screw it. I’ll just go back to my f–king corner and stay out of it and live my life.”

Madix added that when it comes to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, resistance is futile. “If Lisa says the sky is purple, every person in the entire world will be like, ‘Lisa’s word is gold, so the sky must be purple,’” she said. “She can do no wrong in anyone’s eyes, so it’s, like, really hard to have a difference of opinion with her.”

Kristen Doute agreed. “She can literally come up to you and say, ‘You ran over my cat,’” the 36-year-old explained. “And you’ll be like, ‘Number one, I’m not even in town, and number two, you don’t have a cat.’ And she’s like, ‘Keep telling yourself that.’ And you suddenly are like, ‘Did I run over her cat?’”

Tom Sandoval, meanwhile, said that “there’s a lot of respect” for Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, but even he had his complaints. “They can sometimes be very aggressive,” Sandoval, 35, said in the after show. “I disagree with that way of leading. And to me, you get loyalty by giving happiness and positive reinforcement, not through intimidation, not through arrogance or whatever.”

For her part, Stassi Schroeder was worried about the blowback from the after show. “Even now, I’m scared,” the 30-year-old said. “Even now, talking about this makes me feel uncomfortable and nervous and, like, ‘F–k, am I going to be punished for something that I say?’ That freaks me out. … I’m fearful for us right now. Could you just, like, delicately edit that so that we still are asked back next season?”

The three-part Vanderpump Rules starts airing on Bravo on Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

