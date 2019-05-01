Going strong! Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are still together, a friend confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Lala and Randall are very happy,” the friend tells Us. “There is no trouble between them; they aren’t fighting. She cleaned up her Instagram because a lot of it was old. It was like a spring cleaning with no meaning behind it. She deleted a ton of photos.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 28, sparked rumors that she and the movie producer, 48, had called off their engagement when she deleted nearly every photo of him from her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 30. However, hours later, the Bravo personality uploaded a picture on her Instagram Stories of them at her costars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s new house in Los Angeles with the caption, “My baby.”

Kent’s Instagram purge came a day after her and Emmett’s headline-making feud with 50 Cent came to an end. The drama began when the “Candy Shop” rapper, 43, called the reality star a “hoe” for admitting that the MoviePass Films cofounder bought her a Range Rover after the first time they had sex. 50 Cent later claimed that Emmett owed him $1 million dollars. By Monday, April 29, the Grammy winner confirmed that he “got my money” and wished Emmett “and his family a very blessed day.”

Through it all, Kent’s castmates had her back. “I’m really, actually, grossed out by the whole entire thing,” Stassi Schroeder said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday night, adding that she did not understand why the feud became “a whole Instagram thing.”

Maloney, 32, was also confused about the situation, saying on the podcast “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” that Emmett was “deeply affected by this.”

Emmett — who shares two daughters with ex-wife Ambyr Childers — proposed to Kent in September 2018 during her birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “My face hurts from smiling!” she gushed to Us at the time. “I just can’t believe I get to have this man forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

