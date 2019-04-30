The drama might be over between Lala Kent, her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and 50 Cent, but Kent’s Vanderpump Rules costars are still reeling. Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney spoke out about the situation on separate occasions on Monday, April 29.

“I’m really, actually, grossed out by the whole entire thing,” Schroeder, 30, said during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when asked about the couple’s short-lived rift with the rapper, 43. “I don’t understand why this has become, like, a relationship thing. Like, he’s in love with Lala and, like, why is it he’s, like, posting about money? I don’t understand why this is a whole Instagram thing.”

Schroeder added: “It’s really dark. And, you know, I’ve spent so much time with Lala and Randall and [my boyfriend] Beau [Clark] and I are upset about it.”

Maloney, 32, meanwhile, shared her thoughts on the drama during the Monday episode of the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast.

“I have no idea what spawned, or what inspired him to do this,” Maloney said after she debunked that it was a publicity stunt for the upcoming finale of the Bravo show. “I really love Randall, I think he’s great, and I know how he’s deeply affected by this.”

50 Cent ignited the feud on Friday, April 26, when he took to social media to criticize Kent and the 48-year-old movie producer’s relationship. “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d–k,” he captioned a since-deleted video of the reality star revealing Emmett bought her “really expensive gifts” after they had sex for the first time.

Throughout the weekend, Kent and the “Candy Shop” singer continued to bash each other on social media, leading 50 to accuse Emmett of owing him $1 million. (Emmett and 50 previously worked together on STARZ’s Power.)

The public quarrel finally came to an end on Monday, April 29, when 50 shared that Emmett paid him. “I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day,” he tweeted. “😏positive vibes now guys. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator.”

Kent and Emmett have yet to comment on the situation.

