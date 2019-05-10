Rest easy, Vanderpump Rules fans! Tom Sandoval confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that he is still Jax Taylor’s best man in his costar’s upcoming wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

Sandoval, 35, went head to head with the groom and bride-to-be when he defended James Kennedy at the season 7 reunion. After the dramatic teaser aired in April, Stassi Schroeder revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the Tom Tom co-owner may no longer have the special job, but Sandoval told Us at the Daytime Emmy Awards earlier this month that everything is good between him and Jax.

“I just always hope that people have an open mind and never makeup their minds ahead of time,” he told Us about the reunion. “Have an open mind and hear everybody out, try to see everybody’s side of the story, put yourself in everybody’s shoes and go from there because everybody has a reason for feeling a certain way.”

Sandoval added that the reunion is “extra ratchet” compared to past seasons. “I feel pretty dirty about it,” he admitted. “I lost a little bit of my soul that day. Compared to other reunions this one is up there.”

While Sandoval hasn’t lost his role at the nuptials, he still has to share the honor as co-best men with Tom Schwartz.

Brittany, meanwhile, named nearly all of her female costars as bridesmaids. Fans saw the Kentucky native put Stassi, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay in the wedding party on an April episode of Vanderpump Rules. In addition to naming Katie Maloney matron of honor, Us broke the news last month that Brittany added Lala Kent to her bridal party after the series wrapped.

“She asked me on New Year’s Eve. It was epic,” Lala told Us on April 17. “[The dresses are] hot.”

Part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Monday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

