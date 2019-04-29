“This is going too far!” Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen are forced to referee the SUR staff during the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion.

In the new trailer for the three-part special released by Bravo ahead of the season finale on Monday, April 29, the cast is not holding back when it comes to sharing their feelings.

Will Jax Finally Fight James?

After years of pent-up emotion, Jax Taylor and James Kennedy may finally get physical with each other at the reunion when the DJ makes comments about the bartender’s father, who died in December 2017 after a battle with cancer.

“You want to talk about my dad?” Jax yells at James in the clip. “You and your stupid f–king girlfriend are useless!”

Cohen is then forced to get in between the two men, who have nearly come to blows several times on the series.

Brittany Gets Heated

“Tom, you’re his best man, stop!” Brittany Cartwright screams at Tom Sandoval at the reunion after the Tom Tom co-owner seemingly makes comments about Jax’s mother, who is not invited to his upcoming nuptials.

Later on the trailer, the Kentucky native yells again, but it’s unclear who she is angry with: “I don’t care! I don’t care! She’s talking about my family! At least I’m not a s–t person like you are.”

Trouble With the Witches of WeHo

Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney have a brief heated exchange in the clip, but according to the press release, things between the besties, including Stassi Schroeder, will be tense when it comes to Kristen’s on-off relationship with Brian Carter.

Raquel vs. Lala

“Just because you have a vagina doesn’t mean I’m going to support you,” Lala Kent claps back at James’ girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, after the pageant contestant says she doesn’t feel supported by the SUR hostess.

Not Over the Girls’ Night Drama

Bille Lee made it clear that she is still upset with her female costars after she was excluded from a Girls’ Night event thrown at SUR over the summer. “Get your head out of your own ass and include the trans woman,” she exclaims.

LVP Breaks Down

“I have feelings too and I didn’t do well this year,” the SUR owner, whose brother, Mark Vanderpump, died before filming began, said through tears.

Scheana’s Sex Chronicles Continue

The “Better Without You” singer reveals she made up with Adam Spott after their finale fight. “Guess who went down on me the next day?!” Scheana Shay says proudly.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion starts airing on Bravo Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

