Keeping up with Scheana Shay’s love life! The Vanderpump Rules star gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on all the men in her life.

First up: Robby Hayes. The Bravo star was first spotted with the Bachelorette alum in March 2018. Fans even saw the pair go on a date during a January episode of Vanderpump Rules, but Scheana tells Us that they are no longer in contact.

“I actually have not spoken to him since October, and it still baffles me because him and I were such good friends. We went to Hawaii together. We went on a few dates. We made out on that date, as you saw,” she explains. “And then, he was on a trip in Mexico, we were texting and I was like, ‘I miss you. Let’s have a Robby-Scheana day soon.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll be back tomorrow.’ … I’ve literally never heard from him again.”

She added: “It just is the weirdest thing to me.”

Scheana also dished on her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta, who she dated following her divorce from Mike Shay. While the “Good As Gold” singer revealed during the season 7 premiere of Vanderpump Rules that Rob broke up with her, she admits the duo “lightly rekindled” their relationship “around the holidays” in 2018.

“We hadn’t spoken in almost a year. I ran into him at a football game. We’re both Chargers fans. Very, very awkward, texted a little bit after. I really missed his dog,” she confesses. “That was the hardest part of the breakup, honestly. And he was just tugging on those heart strings with his dog. Almost like, ‘Well, why don’t we take her to the dog park?’”

“Long story, short, we had a great conversation. We’re getting back in a good place,” Scheana continued. “We hung out a couple of times, and then he heard a rumor about me and instead of asking me if it was true, believed the person who told him. It was a completely convoluted, exaggerated story. And the fact that he just believed this person and cut me off so quickly after wanting to be back in my life, that’s just not someone I need around me.”

Scheana’s most recent fling has been with SUR bartender Adam Spott. The twosome started hooking up during season 7, and according to the reality TV personality, things are still “complicated” between them.

“We’re in the exact same place as we were where you’re watching the show right now,” Scheana tells Us. “So, it hasn’t progressed, it hasn’t worsened. It’s just there.”

For more from Scheana — including all the details of her upcoming onscreen fight with Adam — watch the video above!

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!