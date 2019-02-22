The one-minute, 33-second clip sees nearly all of the couples on the show duking it out, including Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Kristen Doute and Brian Carter and Scheana Shay and Adam Spott.

The first battle appears to take place between the Tom Tom co-owner and Lisa Vanderpump’s former assistant.

“All I need you to do is just f—king listen to me sometimes,” a tearful Katie, 32, tells her husband in the clip. “Problem is, I don’t like the sound of your voice,” he responds, as his wife puts her head in her hands.

The couple, who wed in August 2016, appear to patch things up later, however, with Tom holding up two glasses of champagne while laying on a bed of candy. “What is all this?” Katie asks, to which he answers, “Romance.”

They’re not the only ones having relationship issues: Kristen, 36, receives a scolding from boyfriend Brian as he tells her over dinner that she has “to be nice to someone to have them be nice” to her all the time. “I am nice to you,” she objects, prompting laughter from her partner of three years.

As for Stassi, 30, and Beau, things get heated when she raises her voice at the Dark Wolf actor in bed. “I’m NOT gonna go to sleep alone,” she yells as he stares at her in silence.

Fireworks also explode between Scheana, 33, and her rumored love, Adam, 30, after she admits she slept with someone else.

“You slept with him?!” the Sur bartender shouts. Scheana answers, “I thought about you the entire f—king time.”

“Well thank you, for that consideration,” he shoots back sarcastically.

Things reach a boiling point at the end of the video, with Tom Sandoval telling Katie that she is a “bully” for getting James Kennedy fired.

“I didn’t get him fired, he got himself fired!” she insists, with Sandoval, 35, shooting back with an imitation of his best friend’s spouse: “I can say whatever the f—k I want, to anybody. But if somebody calls me fat, I’m getting their ass fired.”

Watch all the excitement go down in the video above!

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.