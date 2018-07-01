Stassi Schroeder is smitten! Vanderpump Rules star couldn’t help but gush over boyfriend Beau Clark while chatting with Us Weekly exclusively at the OOTD Day event in West Hollywood on Saturday, June 30.

When asked about living her best life, Schroeder, 30, revealed those moments come “when I’m with my boyfriend or my dogs or my friends and everyone is just, you know, loving each other … I feel blessed to have a lot of really great people around me.”

As for her connection with Clark — who was on-hand to celebrate the fashion event — the Straight Up With Stassi podcast host told Us: “I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

The multitasking reality star dished on what she and Clark like to do when she gets a day to relax. “[We’ll] start the day playing some video games, [play] with my dogs, brunch, day drink, then meet up with our friends, and just carry on the night.”

She added that she is “way more of a homebody than most people. I feel like my favorite time is alone.”

And her love life isn’t the only thing Schroeder is excited about. The TV personality dished on what the OOTD event means to her.

“The whole point of the day is for everyone to wear what makes them feel best about themselves,” she told Us. “When I think about what makes me feel best about myself: number one is comfort. I don’t have to wear spanx or suck it in in this because it’s baggy. I love white, love jumpsuits, love clothes and anything ladylike. As long as I feel feminine, girly, and just classic. When I can also breathe, I am in.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February that Clark was the Pump Rules stars’ secret man. “Yes, I have a new Beau,” she told Us at the time while playing coy about her relationship.

Prior to dating Clark, Schroeder’s romance with ex Patrick Meagher played out on season 6 of the hit Bravo series. Meagher ended their love affair on the day of their four-year anniversary.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” Schroeder told Us in December of their split. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

