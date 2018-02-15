Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is dating Beau Clark, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“Yes, I have a new Beau,” Schroeder told Us on Thursday, February 15, playing coy when asked about the new man in her life.

The Straight Up With Stassi podcast host, 29, revealed she had a boyfriend, but did not use his name, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, February 12.

“I am in a relationship right now,” Schroeder told Cohen, adding that BFFs Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney introduced her to new guy. “I’m bashful right now!”

The reality TV personality’s relationship with her ex Patrick Meagher is currently playing out on season 6 of the Bravo hit. Schroeder opened up to Us in December about being dumped by Meagher on the day of their four-year anniversary.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” Schroeder explained. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

She added, “He’s a wonderful person and whoever he finds is a really lucky woman. He’s just not right for me. Once you try twice, like give it two really good shots, you’re not supposed to be together.”

Schroeder and Meagher started their relationship in November 2014 and originally called it quits in July 2016, before getting back together in May 2017. They split for good in August 2017.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

