Healing after heartbreak. Back in August, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was dumped by her boyfriend Patrick Meagher on the day of their four-year anniversary. Several months later, the reality star is opening up to Us Weekly about her breakup and her current dating life. Watch the video above!

In August, hours before they were set to board a plane to Mexico for a romantic vacation, the couple split. The unexpected breakup forced Schroeder, 29, to take the trip with her best friend Rachel O’Brien. So what exactly went wrong?

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” the Bravo star told Us. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

While the reality star said it took “quite a few months” for her to process the split, she admits they she and Meagher are in contact and that he’s a “wonderful person.” However, don’t expect these two to give love a try once again.

“Once you try twice, like really give it two really good shots, you know? You’re not supposed to be together,” Schroeder told Us.

The New Orleans native is now getting back on the dating scene and says she is having fun being single and has no disaster dates to report. Schroeder recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside fellow Bravo reality star and friend Shep Rose, and while many viewers may hope for a hookup, it seems this relationship is strictly platonic.

“You know, he’s wonderful, he’s handsome and charming and witty and all that stuff, and I enjoy every time we get to hang out,” Schroeder told Us. “But like we would probably kill each other.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!