Off the market again! Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder revealed she has a new man in her life, but she isn’t ready to share all the details.

“I am in a relationship right now,” the Straight Up With Stassi podcast host, 29, said during her visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, February 12. “I’m bashful right now!

The New Orleans native teased that close friends Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney-Schwartz introduced her to the mystery man. Schroeder also confirmed that her new beau does not work at SUR, the restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump that is at the center of the hit Bravo reality show.

Schroeder’s new romance comes nearly four months after she split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher. The sports radio host broke up with the reality star on the day of their four-year anniversary in August, hours before the pair was set to jet off to Mexico for a romantic getaway. The breakup will be documented on the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

“We’ve had an up-and-down relationship from the beginning. It was kind of our pattern, to break up and make up,” the event planner exclusively told Us in December of the split. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

Schroeder added that while she and Meagher are still in contact, she doesn’t see them reconciling. “He’s a wonderful person and whoever he finds is a really lucky woman,” she gushed. “He’s just not right for me. Once you try twice, like give it two really good shots, you’re not supposed to be together.”

The former SUR-ver told Us at the time that she’s having “fun” causally dating after the end of her long-term relationship.

Schroeder and Meagher started dating in November 2014. Shortly after, the Bravo star left the series to live with Meagher in NYC. She returned to the show after splitting with Meagher in July 2016, and briefly rekindled their romance in May 2017.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch What Happens Live airs on Bravo Mondays through Sundays at 11 p.m. ET.

