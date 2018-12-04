The cast of Vanderpump Rules has some choice words for their costar James Kennedy following his performance during the season 7 premiere of the Bravo hit.

“That’s pretty much what he does. That’s his MO. He needs to bring up things that happened years ago because there’s nothing for him to talk about,” Jax Taylor told Us Weekly exclusively when asked about James rapping about the former SUR bartender’s indiscretion with Faith Stowers in front of Jax’s fiancée, Brittany Cartwright, during the Monday, December 3, episode of Vanderpump Rules. “He doesn’t really have much going on in his life. There’s nothing there. There’s no substance to him. It gets to the point where it’s like, ‘What else do you got man?’ You’ve got nothing else anymore. We don’t really talk to him much anymore.”

Brittany, who accepted Jax’s proposal in the premiere, noted to Us that she has been “nothing but nice” to James, so he had no reason to embarrass her in front of her colleagues and the guests at SUR.

“I was crying and, like, ran out,” the Kentucky native explained. “He tries to say that that was about Jax, but Jax wasn’t there. I was the one that was there, I was the one that was embarrassed in front of the entire crowd, not Jax. So him trying to be like, ‘That was about Jax,’ that doesn’t make sense. That’s no ground to stand on because I was the one who got hurt that day.”

Even Lala Kent, who used to be the DJ’s only ally on the Bravo series, is no longer friends with James after he went after her close friends and fiancé Randall Emmett.

“I guess, fortunately, it hasn’t affected my life in a negative way, not being friends with him. So I’m good,” Lala told Us. “He has always been an extremely verbally abusive friend to me and I always shook it off because I knew that it was coming from a hurt place and I knew it really only happened when he was under the influence. But when you start attacking someone who I’m going to spend the rest of my life with, you might as well be attacking my mother as well.”

“It was just something that I couldn’t bounce back from,” she continued. “And now the people that I have in my world like Katie [Maloney], Kristen [Doute], Stassi [Schroeder], a friendship with James would never work because the people in my world don’t care for him. So I’ve moved on.”

Regarding the season premiere drama with James, Scheana Shay simply added, “Nothing with James surprises me.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

