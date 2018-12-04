Anything for love! Jax Taylor opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about proposing to his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, during the season 7 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, admitting the process was a tad “brutal.”

“It was pretty crazy. It was a really hot day, I knew where I wanted to do it and I knew how I wanted to do it, but logistically, I kind of screwed that up a little bit. It was just so far away, the location, it was a Friday in the afternoon and from West Hollywood to Malibu, where I did this, it was quite a hike,” Jax admits, noting that the radio wasn’t working in the couple’s Lyft. “So an hour and a half drive, mind you, I’m nervous as hell, I’m in really tight pants, I’m hiding the ring box in my crotch region and my stomach hurts and I have no idea what to say, so it was brutal. I’ve got to tell you, from the moment I left my apartment until I got there, it was brutal.”

The former SUR bartender adds that he kept the 3-carat rock in his pants for nearly two hours. “It really hurt,” he notes. As for why the Malibu location, Jax tells Us the beachside spot meant a lot to the couple and his late father.

“The location is just a place that we went to a few times and we really like it. It’s a place that my father, when he visited here, he really, really loved,” he says. “It was the only place he really liked when he came to California, believe it or not, this place called Neptune Net, which is a very cool, like fish shack place that you stop on the side of the road. It’s really cool. You just get crab legs and beer and just hang out, it’s very causal.”

“You can see the sun setting, the dolphins are out and surfers, so it’s kind of just fun to have some crabs and dinner there, so I thought I would do it there just because it meant so much to me and my father and us,” he continues. “It had a lot of meaning all around.”

And while fans may have pointed out Brittany was wearing a white dress for the occasion, which aired on the Monday, December 3, episode of the Bravo series, the Kentucky native maintains to Us that she was “completely surprised” by the proposal.

“A lot of people asked, because I was wearing a white dress, but honestly I picked that dress because I knew we were doing a beach date. I thought it was very beachy,” she explains. “I was very surprised. I had a feeling that he might do it this summer, honestly I thought maybe the summer because we have talked about rings and everything, but I didn’t know it was going to happen that early in the summer.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!