Are they or aren’t they? Scheana Shay played coy about the future of her relationship with her Vanderpump Rules costar Adam Spott amid rumors that they are more than just friends.

Scheana and Adam, who fans may remember was set up with Brittany Cartwright last season, both attended Loop Now Technologies and Bit Circus’ launch of their new alp, Firework, on Thursday, September 13, in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo are “best friends” before Adam approached the conversation and went inside.

“You just have to watch next season,” Scheana teased about their relationship playing out during the upcoming seventh season of the series. “We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with.”

She added: “I don’t even know if we know … We’re hanging out. Yeah, but he’s still my best friend.”

After Scheana’s two-year marriage to Mike Shay ended in 2016, she rekindled her on-off relationship with Robert Valletta, but they split after less than a year together. Despite her relationship with Adam, the “Good As Gold” singer maintains that she is single.

“I’m still single. It’s fun. It’s been a little over a year now. I’m living on the West side … All of my single girlfriends live on the West side and all of my friends in relationships live in West Hollywood, which is where Adam lives so he’s my plus one,” she explained. “I bring him along, and then it works out. Because I’m literally like the only single person on Vanderpump Rules.”

While Scheana doesn’t really “go out with randoms,” she is open to going on dates with mutual friends.

“If I go out on a date it’s with like a friend of a friend or someone I already know. So nothing that weird has happened,” the reality TV personality said. “And I’m with [Adam] like five nights a week. We’re going to Iceland next month. That’s exciting. We’re going with a group of friends. There are six of us.”

As for the the two breakups Scheana’s gone through over the past couple years, the reality star is channeling all of her heartbreak into a new song.

“I just got back in the studio last week,” Scheana, who last released a song in 2015, told Us. “I just finished a new song tonight, which is really exciting. It’s a breakup track, which is relatable and I love it. … It’s about both of them. I just kind of combined it into one song because there are parts about that and parts about that. It will be good. So that will come out soon.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

