SUR-prised? Scheana Shay’s ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta opened up about the state of their relationship and revealed how the on-again, off-again couple have managed to maintain a solid friendship.

“The real reason is it’s a real relationship. I’ve known her for 12 years, so we are friends. From friends, you can always kind of withstand anything,” the 37-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly at the This Is LA season 2 premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, June 19. “The way we broke up, it wasn’t a bad breakup. It was just, ‘I can’t be in your world because I can’t trust what anybody in [the Vanderpump Rules] cast is going to say about me in general.’ … I just said the world is not for me. This is your world. If there is the right time, we’ll find the right time.”

Scheana, 34, and Valletta called it quits in October 2017 after nine months together. The Bravo star told Us later in December that she and the Frat Party actor had “tried the friends with benefits thing, but it’s hard.”

She added at the time that the exes are still good friends, “just timing-wise with where our careers are both at right now, it’s not a good time for a relationship, which we both agreed on.”

Valletta has since moved on following his split from the Sex Tips actress. “Well, I am dating someone. I am dating someone as of a week and a half ago, so we will see what happens,” he revealed to Us on Tuesday without naming his new lady. “She’s a pretty awesome person. But yeah, we’ll see.”

As for Scheana? The model, who split from husband Michael Shay in November 2016 after two years of marriage, has fueled romance rumors with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. They duo has posted several flirty Instagram photos together and were photographed vacationing in Hawaii last month.

“You know, we are very good friends,” she insisted during a May interview with Us. “We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another.”

Robby, 29, echoed Scheana’s statements shortly after, though he teased that a future romance is possible. “Scheana is amazing. Period. She’s not only drop dead gorgeous and always having fun, she’s loyal and dependable as well, a hard trait to find in L.A. at times,” he noted. “Whether we have moved on from our unsuccessful love stories on television to our own is still up in the air.”

With reporting by Nicholas White

