Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta are still friends … but not with benefits. The Vanderpump Rules star spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her relationship with her ex at the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“You’ll see a lot of me with Rob on the show, probably not a lot outside of that, because we’re not together right now,” Marie told Us Weekly exclusively at the premiere, sponsored by Vince Camuto, on Tuesday, December 12. “We’re still friends, we’re good, just timing-wise with where our careers are both at right now, it’s not a good time for a relationship, which we both agreed on. I’m moving to Vegas next week for four to six months.”

She continued, “We’re just friends right now. We tried the friends with benefits thing, but it’s hard.”

The reality TV personality revealed she is taking over for Kendra Wilkerson in the Vegas show Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man earlier this month.

As previously reported, Marie and Valletta called it quits in October. Marie started dating the actor in January, just months after her divorce from Mike Shay.

“They kind of broke up and they kind of didn’t,” a source told Us of the couple, who dated before Marie married Shay, at the time. “They are still talking. Their schedules have been tricky. When he’s in town they act like a couple. They are in between broken up and still on.”

The SUR waitress also spoke to Us about how weird it is to watch her relationship with Valletta play out on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently airing on Bravo.

“I know. I’m still confused sometimes,” Marie said. “But now that it is so close to the time that I’m moving, I know that it is best to just be friends for now. We’ve done it before, we can do it again. He’s been in my life for like 12 years now. Apparently, I just found out from a psychic, that we’ve been together in past lives before. We have some karmic connection that keeps bringing us back together.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

