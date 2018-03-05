A match made in reality TV heaven? Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie and Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the rumors that they’re dating — and they both insist that they’re just great friends.

“You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now,” Marie, 32, told Us on Monday, March 5. “Him and I are amazing friends. Every time I’m in L.A., he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah just very good friends.”

“I’m very single, I’m living in Las Vegas. I’m working full-time. I do my show at the Paris Hotel, it’s call Sex Tips for a Straight Women from a Gay Man,” the Bravo star continued. “I’m just really focused on working right now. I’m open to dating, but not like a relationship.”

Hayes echoed Marie’s statements about their friendship.

“Scheana is amazing. Period,” Hayes, 29, told Us on Monday. “She has quickly become my best friend in L.A. since moving to the city. She’s not only drop dead gorgeous and always having fun, she’s loyal and dependable, as well, a hard trait to find in L.A. at times. We’ve been taking trips together, working together and spending a lot more time with each other, especially when we find ourselves in the same city between our busy schedules.”

While it’s clear the duo are not dating right now, the former Bachelorette contestant teased that something could happen between them in the future. “Whether we have moved on from our unsuccessful love stories on television to our own is still up in the air,” Hayes said.

The reality stars have been spotted hanging out together for the last year, and sparked dating rumors earlier this month when Marie shared a photo of the pair on Instagram.

“💛 @roberthunter89,” the Sex Tips star simply captioned the pic on Thursday, March 1.

💛 @roberthunter89 A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Feb 28, 2018 at 3:53pm PST

After filing for divorce from Mike Shay in November 2016, Marie started dating Robert Valletta. The pair have since called it quits, but their relationship is currently playing out on the Bravo hit. Hayes, meanwhile, competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette and briefly dated Amanda Stanton during and after filming Bachelor in Paradise season 4.

Vanderpump Rules on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!