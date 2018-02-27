Everything is not always how it seems on reality TV. Rob Valletta defended ex-girlfriend Scheana Marie after Vanderpump Rules fans slammed their relationship, which is currently playing out on the Bravo hit.

“Big Bear will always be my happy place. A lot of people are watching a TV show that was shot months ago, and TV shows are shot to create drama and intrigue. No one knows what happens behind closed doors and or when the cameras are off,” Rob began in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, February 26, referring to the his trip to Big Bear Lake, California, with Marie and her costars James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“But what I do know is that there are things that I never expressed on camera, but did in person. The reason I created space in our relationship was because of the world, not the person,” he continued. “@scheana and I have cared for and supported each other for 12 years no matter the circumstances or dynamic. Leaving mean or nasty comments needs to stop!”

The aforementioned vacation has been featured on the February 19 and 26 episodes of Vanderpump Rules, and a main story line was Scheana’s love for Rob and how she was planning their future together, while he appears to be more apprehensive. The TV host even told Tom and Jax that he has not said “I love you” to Scheana, even though she says it all the time. Fans took to Twitter during the most recent episode to slam the SUR waitress and call her “pathetic” and “cringeworthy.”

Rob emphasized his point that fans need to stop hating on Scheana: “Everyone needs to be kind and supportive, and not attacking and judgmental, because you’re simply watching a person trying to protect a relationship with another person who was, and is, extremely hesitant to be any part of the VPR world. Life can get hard enough as it is, so love each other and be kind. It makes life a lot easier.”

As previously reported, the Sex Tips star filed for divorce from her husband of over two years, Mike Shay, in November 2016, and started dating Rob shortly after. Scheana and Rob have since called it quits, and her costar Kristen Doute recently told Us Weekly that she thinks Marie rushed into the relationship.

“I know that she has known Rob for a very long time. But she just wanted another husband, in my opinion,” Kristen said last month. “And I don’t think that’s the healthiest way to go about any breakup.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

