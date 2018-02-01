Kristen Doute is not holding back. The Vanderpump Rules star spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about Scheana Marie‘s relationship with Rob Valletta, and Doute isn’t so sure she was in it for the right reasons.

“Scheana just kept repeating that she was over talking about it. But Scheana’s the only one talking about it to this day. Like, on social media, to this day, no one’s talking about Rob. You know, Godspeed to the both of them. They do, or if they don’t … It doesn’t affect my morning or my night, so I don’t care,” Doute told Us Weekly on Monday, January 29, about the rumors that Valletta cheated on Marie. “And none of us are talking about it anymore. Scheana loves to talk about Scheana.”

The Vegiholic creator also spoke to Us about how Marie moved on from her ex-husband Mike Shay with Valletta. The Sex Tips star filed for divorce from her husband of over two years in November 2016, and started dating Valletta shortly after. The pair have since called it quits, but their split has not played out on Vanderpump Rules yet.

“Honestly, when she and Shay had first divorced and she decided to start dating Rob, I was all about it. Because I think she just needed to get out of a rut. She was very sad. It was a really unfortunate way that things ended with Scheana and Shay. But she didn’t really, in my opinion, look for someone to hang out with or date,” Doute explained. “And I know that she has known Rob for a very long time. But she just wanted another husband, in my opinion. And I don’t think that’s the healthiest way to go about any breakup.”

As for her own relationship with Marie, Doute is not sure they have a future as friends.

The duo got into a fight via social media on Tuesday, January 30, after Doute appeared on Watch What Happens Live and said she can “one million percent confirm” that Marie hooked up with Summer House’s Carl Radke.

“I find it funny how @kristendoute keeps saying she knows things ‘1 million percent’ happened when she’s never there and we aren’t friends anymore … interesting. #PumpRules @bravowwhl,” Marie tweeted.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

