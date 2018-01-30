Clapping back! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie took to Twitter to respond after her costar Kristen Doute said she hooked up with Summer House’s Carl Radke.

“I find it funny how @kristendoute keeps saying she knows things ‘1 million percent’ happened when she’s never there and we aren’t friends anymore … interesting. #PumpRules @bravowwhl,” Marie tweeted on Monday, January 29, in response to Andy Cohen asking Doute on Watch What Happens Live about the rumor, which started when Summer House’s Stephen McGee told The Morning Breath show that Marie slept with Radke.

“So I wasn’t there, but I can one million percent confirm that it happened,” Doute dished.

Marie’s mother, Erika van Olphen, also responded to the rumors, bringing the focus back to McGee, who told The Morning Breath that “I went back with Carl and Scheana to Carl’s apartment one night, and Scheana knew where everything was.”

“So @stephenmcgeeee Because Scheana knew where ‘cups’ were at his apt that means they had sex?” she tweeted on Tuesday, January 30. “So lame…Maybe she can get you a cup…you sound a little thirsty!”

The Sex Tips star, who retweeted her mother, added, “Last thing I will say about this BS. In the words of Stassi, @kristendoute idk what I’ve done to you, but I’ll GET you a Pinot Grigio. Looking pretty thirsty over there…”

Radke has yet to respond to the rumor. McGee, for his part, yelled “Sorry not sorry!” from the WWHL audience on Monday.

Vanderpump Rules and Summer House air on Bravo Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!