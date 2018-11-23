Keeping fans guessing! Scheana Shay told fans she was especially “thankful” for her Vanderpump Rules costar Adam Spott on Thanksgiving.

“Thankful to have so many amazing and positive people in my life … especially this guy!” she wrote on Instagram photo of Spott, 29, giving her a piggyback ride on Thursday, November 22.

The “Good as Gold” singer teased a potential relationship between the two to Us Weekly in September, calling the SUR bartender her “favorite person.” “We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with,” she said at the time. “I don’t even know if we know … We’re hanging out. Yeah, but he’s still my best friend.”

She later clarified that she was single. “All of my single girlfriends live on the West side and all of my friends in relationships live in West Hollywood, which is where Adam lives so he’s my plus one,” she explained. “I bring him along, and then it works out. Because I’m literally like the only single person on Vanderpump Rules.”

One week prior to Thanksgiving, the reality star, 33, was spotted getting cozy with Tom Tom employee Max Boyens at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala at the Tagylan Cultural Complex in Los Angeles on Friday, November 16.

“Scheana and Max were super adorable. He had his arm around her and was kissing her forehead,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us at the time.

Shay, for her part, remained coy about her date. “Hashtag too soon,” she told Us.

An insider told Us that Shay is not in “a committed relationship” and that she’s having a good time “being playful.” Said the insider: She “loves keeping fans on their toes.”

