Scheana Shay may not be single for too much longer! The Vanderpump Rules star brought a date to the Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Thursday, November 15, and Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the mystery man is named Max Boyens.

“Scheana and Max were super adorable. He had his arm around her and was kissing her forehead,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that Boyens works at Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Tom.

Shay, 33, played coy about Boyens on the red carpet, telling Us it’s “hashtag too soon” to open up about him. The reality TV personality also acknowledged Adam Spott’s absence at the event after she was asked. The pair have been spotted hanging out with in recent months.

Adam has been my best friend for a year-and-a-half now,” Shay told Us at E!’s People’s Choice Awards earlier this month. “Maybe it’s more, maybe it’s not, you’ve got to watch and see!”

The “Good as Gold” singer also teased that fans will see dates with men other than Spott, who she works with at SUR, on the upcoming seventh season.

“I mean, you’ll see some dates. Not just with him, but I went on some with some other guys. You’ll just see a single Scheana,” she explained at the PCAs. “You’ll see new friendships, old friendships, new … there’s just a lot. I’m just excited about it. This is, like, the best place I’ve been in I think — since the show started — in my life. So I’m just really excited that you guys will all be able to see that side of me.”

Vanderpump Rules season 7 premieres on Bravo Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!