If you ask Lala Kent, James Kennedy gets by with a little help from editing … but that’s all about to change.

The SUR hostess told Us Weekly exclusively that Vanderpump Rules fans will be “shocked” by the DJ’s actions at the upcoming reunion, which the cast filmed on March 29.

“I stayed in my seat the whole time. I was very proud of myself for that. It was mostly this little triangle of James and Kristen [Doute] and Jax [Taylor],” Lala told Us. “Whatever good edit James may have gotten this season, he completely demolished on his own. … It was so fabulous to watch.”

While Lala and James used to be close friends on the Bravo series, they had a falling out after he insulted her fiancé, Randall Emmett, in season 6.

“I call him ‘the energizer,’ but he’ll just self destruct on his own. I just wind him up,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator told Us of her costar. “We iced him out because of his actions that never change. Everyone can talk about ‘Well, you did this at one point,’ but we’re talking about today because that stuff is all in the past, so let’s focus on the present.”

James’ relationships with several female costars were damaged during season 7 after he fat-shamed Katie Maloney and rapped about Jax cheating on Brittany Cartwright in front of the Kentucky native. While Lala cannot speak for anyone else, she told Us that her friendship with the “Top Man” musician is over.

“After the reunion, I realized it’s long gone,” she admitted. “I’m so far past it. He doesn’t fit in my life in any way. You know?”

After Scheana Shay broke the news to Us that SUR waitress Billie Lee made “physical contact” with multiple cast members at the upcoming special, Tom Sandoval called the taping “f–king ratchet.”

“I think everybody was [under fire] at a certain point,” the Tom Tom co-owner told Us on April 13. “We didn’t take any prisoners, that’s for sure.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!