It’s going down! The cast of Vanderpump Rules is no stranger to duking it out onscreen, but according to Tom Sandoval, the season 7 reunion taping was next level.

“It was f–king ratchet,” the 35-year-old Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively at Desert Jam presented by Lucky Brand and Rolling Stone Live in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, April 13. “I hated it, which means it’s good for you guys.”

Sandoval added that the taping was “very charged” and “very emotional.”

“I think everybody was [under fire] at a certain point,” he noted. “We didn’t take any prisoners, that’s for sure.”

The Tom Tom co-owner was joined by costars Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and James Kennedy for the March 29 reunion taping.

While Sandoval didn’t go into specifics on Saturday, Scheana, 33, told Us earlier this month that SUR hostess Billie Lee made “physical contact” with “a few castmates” while taping the special. She added that host Andy Cohen was forced to step in on several occasions.

“He’s like, ‘Enough! Enough! What’s going on? We’ve been doing this for seven years. Stop talking over each other,’” Scheana told Us on April 4.

Jax, for his part, called the upcoming episodes “the worst reunion” he’s ever been a[ part of over the past seven seasons. “I’ve seen reunions of Housewives and stuff — I’ve never seen a reunion go that crazy or heard of a reunion going that crazy in my life,” he explained to Us.

“It was nuts,” the bartender, 39, continued. “This season was a great season, but this reunion was something else. The reunion is worse than the whole season put together. It was crazy. It was absolutely nuts.”

Kristen, meanwhile, pointed out to Us that Jax and James “were the most intense” she’s “ever seen them.”

“Our cast is actually like one big, happy family,” the James Mae designer, 36, added. “We have the extras, so the extras are divided from the main cast.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

