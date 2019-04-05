The Vanderpump Rules cast was left stumbling after the recent season 7 reunion taping.

“It was by far the worst reunion … I’ve ever been apart of the whole seven years of being on the television show,” Jax Taylor told Us Weekly exclusively at JustFab and ShoeDazzle’s Desert Oasis in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 4. “I’ve seen reunions of Housewives and stuff — I’ve never seen a reunion go that crazy or heard of a reunion going that crazy in my life.”

Kristen Doute told Us at the event that Jax, 39, and James Kennedy “were the most intense I’ve ever seen them.” And while Scheana Shay revealed, “There was also physical contact between Billie [Lee] and a few castmates,” a source tells Us, “It’s not what you think.”

That said, the three costars insisted that the reunion did not drive a wedge in their friendships — well, at least not all of them.

“Our cast is actually like one big, happy family, and we have the extras, so the extras are divided from the main cast,” Kristen, 36, told Us.

Scheana, 33, then attempted to explain, “I think it’s because Jax said [the reunion] was so hard and I said it was so easy, so [people are] like, ‘Cast divided!’ But just for me, I don’t think I’ve ever had an easy reunion where I didn’t cry, and my lashes stayed on the whole time this time. It wasn’t as hard as my [2016] divorce [from Mike Shay], so.”

Kristen confessed that reunion host Andy Cohen “yelled at us a lot” during the taping, and Scheana echoed, “He’s like, ‘Enough! Enough! What’s going on? We’ve been doing this for seven years. Stop talking over each other.’”

Jax, for his part, told Us that “within the first five minutes” of the reunion, he ended up jumping out of his seat in the midst of the craziness.

“It was nuts,” he said. “This season was a great season, but this reunion was something else. The reunion is worse than the whole season put together. It was crazy. It was absolutely nuts.”

Shortly before filming the reunion, Billie, 35, told Us exclusively that she was “really nervous” to see Lala Kent on set after feuding throughout the season.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

