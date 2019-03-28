As the Vanderpump Rules season 7 reunion taping nears, Billie Lee is feeling a bit anxious about her ongoing drama with costar Lala Kent.

“We’re about to film that, and I’m really nervous because she’s really mean,” Billie, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Freeform Summit: The UnPageant in Hollywood on Wednesday, March 27. “I’ve heard things that, like … she’s not sorry for any of it and she would do it over and over again.”

Emotions ran high between the SUR coworkers in an episode that aired in late January, in which Billie implied that Lala, 28, did not include her in planning a girls’ night because she is transgender.

“There’s so many children out there that are being bullied by people like her,” Billie told Us on Wednesday. “She’s very powerful, and when someone’s powerful and they’re mean, it really hurts. I remember watching back recently how I felt when I went through that and I was really depressed and I feel like I’m in high school again, you know? It’s really weird. It makes me think about all the kids who are out there dealing with insecurities. I’m an insecure person — I have insecurities about my looks — and for her to call me ‘boring to look at,’ there’s just a lot of things that were triggering me, and I’m honestly afraid to confront her.”

That said, Billie is open to making amends with Lala if the latter were to apologize at the reunion.

“I know she’s going through her own battle,” the activist told Us. “I think a lot of us that work at SUR, we deal with addiction. It’s all coming up to the surface right now and people are more likely to talk about it, and I think that’s really cool. I know I have my own issues and my own addictions and I have a family history of addiction and abuse. I know she’s working on herself, and if she does apologize I could be open to that. I have love for her. I just am really hurt by her.”

Lala endured plenty of ups and downs while filming the Bravo reality series’ seventh season, from her engagement to Randall Emmett to her struggle with alcoholism. She recently revealed that Alcoholics Anonymous meetings helped her cope with the loss of her father, Kent Burningham, who died in April 2018 after suffering a stroke while driving. In addition to her feud with Billie, Lala has also been at odds with James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

