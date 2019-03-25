It’s been a wild ride for the cast of Vanderpump Rules. In the past seven seasons, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and James Kennedy have arguably uttered more iconic phrases than any cast in reality history, making for some solid-gold television moments.

It should come as no surprise to fans that many of the series’ legendary one-liners come from Stassi, the outspoken queen bee.

Not only has the “Straight Up With Stassi” host, 30, had her fair share of feuds with the rest of the cast members (who could forget the slap seen ‘round the world after frenemy Kristen Doute slept with the fashion blogger’s then-boyfriend, Jax), she also has a way with words when speaking about herself.

“I’m not a ghetto bitch!” the self- proclaimed “champagne queen” once quipped to boss Lisa Vanderpump after getting in a fight with a coworker while drunk on season 1 of the show.

The businesswoman also had fans LOL-ing when she served Scheana some serious sass after the SUR waitress refused to give her service, quipping, “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a Pinot Grigio.”

Equally as feisty is Ariana, who had a no-holds-barred conversation with Scheana, 33, about Kristen, 36, after she began dating the James Mae founder’s ex Tom, 35. “I’m smarter than you. I’m prettier than you. Get the f–ck over it,” she sniped.

The “What I Like” singer, who has a phrase from Almost Famous tattooed on her forearm, resurrected the slogan while discussing her life with now ex-husband Michael Shay (“Hashtag, it’s all happening!”).

The men of Vanderpump Rules also have their share of witticisms: Jax Taylor, for one, compared himself to Mahatma Gandhi while discussing his castmates in season 5. “When it comes to this group, I can predict the future like Gandhi,” he said. “Did Gandhi predict the future? Who is Gandhi?”

Watch the video above for more memorable lines from Vanderpump Rules.

