A storm is brewing! The Vanderpump Rules cast was not the same after filming the season 7 reunion on Friday, March 29. Several of the show’s stars took to social media to express their surprise and upset over the taping.

“We did it. We all survived,” Scheana Shay said in an Instagram Story video on Friday, to which Jax Taylor replied: “Barely, barely! This is the f–king craziest reunion we’ve ever had in our entire seven years of being on the show. Like, hands down.”

Meanwhile, Kristen Doute was in tears on her own Instagram Story, which was captioned with a middle-finger emoji. “So, here’s the f–king conclusion to the Vanderpump Rules s–tty ass reunion,” she told her followers as she cuddled up to her dogs. “F–k this.”

The 36-year-old Bravo personality later posted a lengthier note. “I was thinking that I might fly today Just to disprove all the things you say,” the message read. “It doesn’t take a talent to be mean Your words can crush things that are unseen So please be careful with me, I’m sensitive And I’d like to stay that way.”

Ariana Madix shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 30, that the “reunion gave [her] a zit.”

Stassi Schroeder, for her part, captioned a smiley pic of herself, Andy Cohen and her boyfriend, Beau Clark: “Only 364 days until I have to survive another reunion.”

Trouble was already in the air ahead of the taping. “I think that therapy is something that we all can or do benefit from. I went!” Ariana, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I think that that’s something longterm that could really benefit [James Kennedy].”

Tom Sandoval added: “He just has a hard time controlling his emotions.”

Billie Lee also confided in Us on Wednesday, March 27, that she was “really nervous” to film the reunion with costar Lala Kent because “she’s really mean.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

