Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval watched as costar James Kennedy slammed some of their castmates in January, and they both think he would “benefit” from seeking professional counseling.

“I think that therapy is something that we all can or do benefit from,” Ariana, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I went! I think that that’s something longterm that could really benefit him.”

Tom, 35, added, “He just has a hard time controlling his emotions.”

The Dead End actress also explained that the VPR cast “didn’t know” much about James’ past, which includes a tumultuous relationship with his divorced parents that fans watched play out on the Bravo reality series. She noted, “Seeing it with my own eyes made me feel like, ‘Wow, this is definitely a situation where I think he could really benefit from going to a therapeutic situation.’”

The SUR bartender, for his part, said he “knew things” about the DJ’s home life, but did not talk about them because he felt “it wasn’t [his] place.”

Ultimately, Ariana revealed that she does think “James has changed in some ways,” but his “young” age and profession hinders him. “He’s working in an environment where partying is part of the job and part of the appeal of his persona,” she told Us. “So I feel as though it’s a lot harder for him to be … to really want to change that part of himself.”

In January, the musician called costar Katie Maloney a “disgusting human” on Twitter. He also slammed her relationship with Tom Schwartz by saying, “Her marriage won’t last and trust me neither will she after #pumprules.”

James also called out Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Lala Kent, whose fathers both previously passed away. “And Jax?! He is just a sad man after his daddy died,” James wrote in a since-deleted post. “Coming for me cause I’m the only man he don’t like – brother make peace with your dead father please so you can be set free that’s goes for Lala also.”

The “Feeling You” DJ later apologized for his words. “Hey I’m sorry for what I said about Jax and Lala and I apologize deeply to them and anyone I offended,” he tweeted on January 2. “I hope you guys also stop provoking me, thank you and I wish everyone a happy new year.”

One month later, James told a fan that he probably will not be invited to Jax’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright, or Lala’s wedding to Randall Emmett. “I’m not going to any [ceremony],” James said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Let’s be real.”

However, James did confirm that it is “more likely” for him to end up at Jax’s nuptials. He explained, “Me and Jax always bounce back somehow, you know what I mean?”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

