Always in his heart. Jax Taylor honored his late father, Ronald Cauchi, one year after he died of stage IV cancer.

“One year ago today I lost the man I aspire to be, my best friend, still waking up every morning for that text I always get from ya, ‘hey bud, what’s going on? What crazy sh—t are you getting into today?’ Or ‘hows your cars doing?’, or the most important thing, ‘you watch the @detroirtredwings game last night?’ You would think he had something invested in the team he LOVED his redwings so much,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, captioned a sweet throwback photo of the father-son duo via Instagram Thursday, December 27. “I still can’t believe you’re gone, sometimes I don’t think it’s real, I listen to your voicemails and videos all the time, always thinking, ‘what if?’ Or ‘why?’”

“I know you are with me because too many positive things have happened to me this year and I have seen so many signs of you,” added the bartender, who got engaged to costar Brittany Carwright in June. “We still get to have our talks but now they take place at church on Wednesdays and when I take your ashes with me on my cruises with the guys. Btw, dad everyone loves your corvette and I promise I am taking great care of it.”

Taylor also expressed his sadness to be wedding Cartwright, 29, without his father’s presence. “I am getting married this year dad, I don’t know how I am gonna do it without you physically standing by me, and helping me with my tie like the old days at hockey tournaments, god I miss those days,” he wrote. “But I know you will be with me. I still don’t understand how God could take the best man/person/husband/coach I know. After you passed I have to admit I wanted nothing to do with God, I was angry, sad, disgusted on how he could take such a beautiful man, but I remembered how much you loved him and how you always told me how important God was to you, so I started going back to church and believing again, I have to believe he has a plan and that I will see you again one day.”

“I love you dad so much, I hope you are proud of me and all the changes I have made with myself. It wasn’t easy after you left us, but with the help of Jenny and Brittany, I have learned to deal with things in a more positive, healthy way,” he continued. “Today is a hard day, but we will get through it like we always do. I love you dad so much, you are and will always be my best friend. Till we meet again.”

